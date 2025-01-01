$64,998+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi A6
ALLROAD 3.0 Technik quattro Ultra 7sp S tronic
2021 Audi A6
ALLROAD 3.0 Technik quattro Ultra 7sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$64,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,450KM
VIN WAU92AF21MN039976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Typhoon Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA39976
- Mileage 24,450 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Full Body Paint
Additional Features
Driver Assistance Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
DUAL PANE GLASS
21inch 5 Twin-Spoke Wheel Package
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
