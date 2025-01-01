Menu
2021 Audi A6

24,450 KM

Details Features

$64,998

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi A6

ALLROAD 3.0 Technik quattro Ultra 7sp S tronic

12699648

2021 Audi A6

ALLROAD 3.0 Technik quattro Ultra 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,450KM
VIN WAU92AF21MN039976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Typhoon Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA39976
  • Mileage 24,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Full Body Paint

Additional Features

Driver Assistance Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
DUAL PANE GLASS
21inch 5 Twin-Spoke Wheel Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

$64,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Audi A6