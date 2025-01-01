Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2021 Audi E-Tron

39,150 KM

Details Description Features

$49,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Audi E-Tron

55 Progressiv quattro

Watch This Vehicle
12137778

2021 Audi E-Tron

55 Progressiv quattro

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,150KM
VIN WA1AAAGE8MB031347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA31347
  • Mileage 39,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Convenience

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

Additional Features

Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Trailer Hitch (Sold Order Only)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe 62,000 KM $42,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury 6 Pass for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury 6 Pass 122,100 KM $16,862 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 Coupe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 Coupe 17,500 KM $22,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2021 Audi E-Tron