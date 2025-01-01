Menu
2021 Audi E-Tron

19,350 KM

Details Features

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi E-Tron

55 Progressiv quattro

12409893

2021 Audi E-Tron

55 Progressiv quattro

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,350KM
VIN WA1AAAGE4MB027327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA27327
  • Mileage 19,350 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

Additional Features

rear door sunshades
Black cloth headliner
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
21inch Wheels in 15-Spoke Design, Grey Contrast, 265/45 All Season Tires
E-TRON CABLE STORAGE BAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Audi E-Tron