2021 Audi Q3

34,700 KM

$47,998

+ tax & licensing
$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Audi Q3

2021 Audi Q3

45 2.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic (SOO)

2021 Audi Q3

45 2.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic (SOO)

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

34,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10091862
  • Stock #: 8UBNA08935
  • VIN: WA1FECF30M1108935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA08935
  • Mileage 34,700 KM

Vehicle Description

The Audi 2021 Q3 Technik boasts sleek body lines, an upscale interior with touch screen display, navigation, top view & rear backup camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless phone charging, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, power adjustable seats, automatic trunk lift and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

S Line Sport Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
Interior Elements in Grey Alcantara (Sold Order Only)
Audi Connect Plus ( Google Earth, Online Radio, Enhanced 3D Maps, Natural Speech English, SMS & Email Dictation Online)
20inch 5-Twin-Spoke Rotor Matt Black, Diamond Cut w/ 255/40 R20 Performance Tires
Black Optics Package [Q4]

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

