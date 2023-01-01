$47,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q3
45 2.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic (SOO)
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$47,998
- Stock #: 8UBNA08935
- VIN: WA1FECF30M1108935
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 34,700 KM
The Audi 2021 Q3 Technik boasts sleek body lines, an upscale interior with touch screen display, navigation, top view & rear backup camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless phone charging, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, power adjustable seats, automatic trunk lift and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
