2021 Audi Q3
45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
- Listing ID: 10390590
- Stock #: 8UTNA61011
- VIN: WA1EECF35M1061011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pulse Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA61011
- Mileage 19,550 KM
Vehicle Description
The Audi 2021 Q3 boasts sleek body lines, with SUV credentials and a coupe-like design. Available in a unique, sharp and attention-grabbing Pulse Orange. The Q3 offers the best combination of luxury, functionality and comfort. Features include an upscale interior with touch screen display, navigation, rear-view camera, heated seats, panoramic sunroof, power adjustable seats, wireless phone charging, Black Optics Package, S Line Sport Package and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
