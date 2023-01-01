Menu
2021 Audi Q3

19,550 KM

$43,998

+ tax & licensing
$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Audi Q3

2021 Audi Q3

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2021 Audi Q3

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

19,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10390590
  • Stock #: 8UTNA61011
  • VIN: WA1EECF35M1061011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pulse Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA61011
  • Mileage 19,550 KM

Vehicle Description

The Audi 2021 Q3 boasts sleek body lines, with SUV credentials and a coupe-like design. Available in a unique, sharp and attention-grabbing Pulse Orange. The Q3 offers the best combination of luxury, functionality and comfort. Features include an upscale interior with touch screen display, navigation, rear-view camera, heated seats, panoramic sunroof, power adjustable seats, wireless phone charging, Black Optics Package, S Line Sport Package and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

NAVIGATION PACKAGE
S Line Sport Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
19inch 20-Spoke V Design Wheel in Contrasting Grey Finish, Partly Polished w/ 235/50 R19 All-Season Tires
Advanced Driver Assistance Package w/ HOD Steering Wheel
Black Optics Package [Q4]

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

