The Audi 2021 Q3 boasts sleek body lines, an upscale interior with touch screen display, rear-view camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, power adjustable seats, push start ignition, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2021 Audi Q3

12,600 KM

$36,935

+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q3

45 2.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2021 Audi Q3

45 2.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$36,935

+ taxes & licensing

12,600KM
Used
VIN WA1AECF39M1004499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNB04499
  • Mileage 12,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Convenience

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

$36,935

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Audi Q3