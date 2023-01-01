$36,935+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q3
45 2.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$36,935
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNB04499
- Mileage 12,600 KM
Vehicle Description
The Audi 2021 Q3 boasts sleek body lines, an upscale interior with touch screen display, rear-view camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, power adjustable seats, push start ignition, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, and much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Vehicle Features
Convenience
