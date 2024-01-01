2021 Audi Q3

Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance.

62,600 KM

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

62,600KM
VIN WA1EECF38M1074268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chronos Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Grey Stitch
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA74268
  • Mileage 62,600 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

NAVIGATION PACKAGE
S Line Sport Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
Interior Elements in Grey Alcantara (Sold Order Only)
20inch 5-V Spoke Star Design Wheels, Matt Titanium Look, Gloss Turned Finish w/ 255/40 R20 Performance Tires
Black Optics Package [Q4]

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

