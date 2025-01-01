Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Audi Q5

75,650 KM

Details Features

$36,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle
12112292

2021 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,650KM
VIN WA1EAAFY5M2049706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quantum Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA49706
  • Mileage 75,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TOP VIEW CAMERA
S Line Black Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 75,650 KM $36,488 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW M4 Coupe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 BMW M4 Coupe 62,050 KM $61,887 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 228i xDrive Coupe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 BMW 228i xDrive Coupe 90,400 KM $19,477 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,488

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2021 Audi Q5