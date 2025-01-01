$36,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Audi Q5
45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
75,650KM
VIN WA1EAAFY5M2049706
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quantum Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA49706
- Mileage 75,650 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TOP VIEW CAMERA
S Line Black Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
