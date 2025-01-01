Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2021 Audi Q5

88,100 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

12397887

2021 Audi Q5

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,100KM
VIN WA1EAAFY6M2092970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA92970
  • Mileage 88,100 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

S Line Black Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Audi Q5