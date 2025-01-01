$37,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Audi Q5
Sportback 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
2021 Audi Q5
Sportback 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,300KM
VIN WA14AAFY6M2073895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA73895
- Mileage 43,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
S Line Sport Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 119,950 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
2022 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 25,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT 66,450 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2021 Audi Q5