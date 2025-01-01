Menu
2021 Audi Q5

43,300 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q5

Sportback 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

12409890

2021 Audi Q5

Sportback 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,300KM
VIN WA14AAFY6M2073895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA73895
  • Mileage 43,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

S Line Sport Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

2021 Audi Q5