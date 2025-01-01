Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Audi Q5

15,950 KM

Details Features

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Audi Q5

Sportback 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Watch This Vehicle
12508363

2021 Audi Q5

Sportback 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,950KM
VIN WA14AAFY1M2111744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA11744
  • Mileage 15,950 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TOP VIEW CAMERA
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
S Line Black Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2019 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 59,400 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi Q5 Sportback 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 15,950 KM $40,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi Q4 e-tron 50 quattro 18,450 KM $46,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Audi Q5