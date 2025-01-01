$40,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q5
Sportback 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,950KM
VIN WA14AAFY1M2111744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA11744
- Mileage 15,950 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
S Line Black Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
