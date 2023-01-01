Menu
2021 Audi Q7

17,850 KM

$68,888

+ tax & licensing
$68,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Audi Q7

2021 Audi Q7

55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2021 Audi Q7

55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$68,888

+ taxes & licensing

17,850KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10223454
  • Stock #: 8UTNA35752
  • VIN: WA1WXAF7XMD035752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA35752
  • Mileage 17,850 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Black Optics Package
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)
21inch Wheel Package
Full Leather Package (Dashboard, Centre Knee Pad, Door Armrest w/ Contrast Stitching)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

