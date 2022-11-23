Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Audi Q7

58,000 KM

Details Description Features

$74,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$74,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2021 Audi Q7

2021 Audi Q7

55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Audi Q7

55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9434505
  2. 9434505
  3. 9434505
  4. 9434505
  5. 9434505
  6. 9434505
  7. 9434505
  8. 9434505
  9. 9434505
  10. 9434505
  11. 9434505
  12. 9434505
  13. 9434505
  14. 9434505
  15. 9434505
  16. 9434505
  17. 9434505
  18. 9434505
  19. 9434505
  20. 9434505
  21. 9434505
  22. 9434505
  23. 9434505
  24. 9434505
  25. 9434505
  26. 9434505
Contact Seller

$74,888

+ taxes & licensing

58,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9434505
  • Stock #: 8UBNA18586
  • VIN: WA1WXAF70MD018586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA18586
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 7/28/2026, or up to 75,000 KM. The 2021 Audi Q7 55 3.0T Technik is at the top of its competition with its athletic and powerful build. A lovable 7-seater luxury SUV with an immense amount of cargo space and excellent build quality. Features include a panoramic sunroof, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, Bluetooth audio connectivity, rear climate control, heated front seats, a premium surround-sound audio system with HD radio, navigation, blind spot monitor and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today! **Subject to $395 Documentation Fee and Audi Certified Plus (if applicable) and taxes.**

Vehicle Features

Driver Assistance Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
Full Leather Package (Dashboard, Centre Knee Pad, Door Armrest w/ Contrast Stitching)
22inch Wheel Package 5 V Spoke Star Design

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 BMW 330i xDrive...
 35,050 KM
$40,499 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A5 Sportba...
 53,050 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A5 Sportba...
 61,200 KM
$35,589 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory