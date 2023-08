2021 Audi Q8

$71,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 7 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10350021

10350021 Stock #: 8UEBA27310

8UEBA27310 VIN: WA1FVAF12MD027310

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dragon Orange MET

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UEBA27310

Mileage 99,750 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Driver Assistance Package Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint Black Optics Package Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs) Full Leather Package (Centre Knee Pad, Door Armrest w/ Contrast Stitching) 22inch 5 V-Spoke Star Design, Anthracite Black Finish

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.