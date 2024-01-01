Menu
Account
Sign In
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2021 Audi Q8

42,250 KM

Details Description Features

$67,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Audi Q8

55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Audi Q8

55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 11153083
  2. 11153083
  3. 11153083
  4. 11153083
  5. 11153083
  6. 11153083
  7. 11153083
  8. 11153083
  9. 11153083
  10. 11153083
  11. 11153083
  12. 11153083
  13. 11153083
  14. 11153083
  15. 11153083
  16. 11153083
  17. 11153083
  18. 11153083
  19. 11153083
  20. 11153083
  21. 11153083
  22. 11153083
  23. 11153083
  24. 11153083
  25. 11153083
Contact Seller

$67,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
42,250KM
Used
VIN WA1FVBF18MD029603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orca Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA29603
  • Mileage 42,250 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Driver Assistance Package
Black Optics Package
Night Vision Assist
Oak High Gloss Grey Inlay
Full Leather Package (Centre Knee Pad, Door Armrest w/ Contrast Stitching)
22inch 5 V-Spoke Star Design, Anthracite Black Finish

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2017 Audi RS 7 4.0T Performance quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Audi RS 7 4.0T Performance quattro 8sp Tiptronic 107,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 9,379 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 8,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$67,800

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2021 Audi Q8