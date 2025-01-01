Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance.

2021 Audi RS 4

23,800 KM

$113,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi RS 4

Q8 4.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic

12116082

2021 Audi RS 4

Q8 4.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$113,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,800KM
VIN WU1ARAF16MD024031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NIGHT BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Express Red Stitch
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA24031
  • Mileage 23,800 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Driver Assistance Package
Black Alcantara Headliner
Night Vision Assist
Carbon Optics Package
MASSAGE RS SPORT SEATS
RS Design Package - RED
Steel Brakes with Red Calipers
HEATED 3-SPOKE STEERING WHEEL
Sport Exhaust w/ Black Exhaust Pipes

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$113,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Audi RS 4