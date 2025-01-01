Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2021 Audi RS 4

31,500 KM

Details Description Features

$115,888

+ tax & licensing
Q8 4.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic

12221073

Q8 4.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,500KM
VIN WU1ARAF12MD007033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orca Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Black Stitch
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UETA07033
  • Mileage 31,500 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Driver Assistance Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
Dynamic Package
MASSAGE RS SPORT SEATS
Ceramic Brakes - RED

