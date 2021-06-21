2021 Audi RS 4

+ taxes & licensing
Low kilometers, accident free! There is no mistaking the presence of the RS Q8 with its wide stance, flared wheel arches, and coupe-like roofline. While the exterior is sporty and aggressive, the interior also offers a world of high-performance luxury. The finest materials combine to create an indulgent atmosphere, perfect for the road or the track. As some of you may know, the RS Q8 is a Lamborghini Urus in disguise, as they share the same frame, engine and technology! Turbocharged 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 rockets the RS Q8 to 100 km/h in under 4 seconds, redefining what an SUV is. This one is particular comes generously equipped with the factory Sport Exhaust, Driver Assistance Package, Carbon Optics Package, RS Design Package, Red Calipers, Black Alcantara Headliner and so much more! What are you waiting for? Come on down to Openroad Audi Boundary and experience this beast of an SUV yourself! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. We look forward to seeing you soon!
