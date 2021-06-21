Menu
2021 Audi RS 4

5,300 KM

$150,685

+ tax & licensing


Q8 4.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic

5,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7356185
  Stock #: P4896
  VIN: WU1ARAF11MD005502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orca Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Express Red Stitch
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P4896
  • Mileage 5,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kilometers, accident free! There is no mistaking the presence of the RS Q8 with its wide stance, flared wheel arches, and coupe-like roofline. While the exterior is sporty and aggressive, the interior also offers a world of high-performance luxury. The finest materials combine to create an indulgent atmosphere, perfect for the road or the track. As some of you may know, the RS Q8 is a Lamborghini Urus in disguise, as they share the same frame, engine and technology! Turbocharged 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 rockets the RS Q8 to 100 km/h in under 4 seconds, redefining what an SUV is. This one is particular comes generously equipped with the factory Sport Exhaust, Driver Assistance Package, Carbon Optics Package, RS Design Package, Red Calipers, Black Alcantara Headliner and so much more! What are you waiting for? Come on down to Openroad Audi Boundary and experience this beast of an SUV yourself! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Driver Assistance Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Alcantara Headliner
Carbon Optics Package
RS Design Package - RED
Steel Brakes with Red Calipers
Sport Exhaust w/ Black Exhaust Pipes

