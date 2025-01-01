Menu
2021 Audi RS 5

73,800 KM

Details Features

$68,998

+ taxes & licensing
Sportback 2.9T quattro 8sp Tiptronic

12634782

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
73,800KM
VIN WUABWCF51MA904390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nardo Grey
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Red Stitch
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA04390
  • Mileage 73,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Performance

Sport Exhaust

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Red brake calipers
Black Optics Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

