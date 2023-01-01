Menu
2021 Audi RS 6

21,800 KM

$156,999

+ tax & licensing
$156,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Audi RS 6

2021 Audi RS 6

AVANT 4.0T QUATTRO 8SP TIPTRONIC

2021 Audi RS 6

AVANT 4.0T QUATTRO 8SP TIPTRONIC

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$156,999

+ taxes & licensing

21,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9559405
  • Stock #: 8UTNA07351
  • VIN: WUA1CBF2XMN907351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nardo Grey
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Express Red Stitch
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA07351
  • Mileage 21,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Assistance Package
Night Vision Assistant
Dynamic Package
Carbon Optics Package
Rear Side Airbags w/ Illuminated Seatbelt Buckles
Painted Ceramic Brake Calipers, Red

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2021 Audi RS 6 AVANT...
 21,800 KM
$156,999 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A4 2.0T Te...
 18,300 KM
$41,998 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A6 3.0T Co...
 27,350 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic

