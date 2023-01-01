$156,999+ tax & licensing
$156,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2021 Audi RS 6
AVANT 4.0T QUATTRO 8SP TIPTRONIC
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$156,999
+ taxes & licensing
21,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9559405
- Stock #: 8UTNA07351
- VIN: WUA1CBF2XMN907351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nardo Grey
- Interior Colour Black w/ Express Red Stitch
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA07351
- Mileage 21,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Driver Assistance Package
Night Vision Assistant
Dynamic Package
Carbon Optics Package
Rear Side Airbags w/ Illuminated Seatbelt Buckles
Painted Ceramic Brake Calipers, Red
