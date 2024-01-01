Menu
Account
Sign In
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2021 Audi S5

15,000 KM

Details Description Features

$57,920

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cpe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 11373491
  2. 11373491
  3. 11373491
  4. 11373491
  5. 11373491
  6. 11373491
  7. 11373491
  8. 11373491
  9. 11373491
  10. 11373491
  11. 11373491
  12. 11373491
  13. 11373491
  14. 11373491
  15. 11373491
  16. 11373491
  17. 11373491
  18. 11373491
  19. 11373491
  20. 11373491
  21. 11373491
  22. 11373491
  23. 11373491
  24. 11373491
  25. 11373491
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,920

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,000KM
VIN WAUR4AF57MA035586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA35586
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Red brake calipers
Black Optics Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
SOUND-ENHANCING EXHAUST
20inch 5-Twin Spoke Polygon Wheel w/ 265/30R20 Performance Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2020 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 51,600 KM $52,520 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi Q3 45 2.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 12,950 KM $36,321 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic 115,350 KM $21,501 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,920

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2021 Audi S5