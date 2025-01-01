$64,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Audi S7
2.9T quattro Ultra Tiptronic
2021 Audi S7
2.9T quattro Ultra Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$64,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,600KM
VIN WAUPFAF28MN079855
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Arras Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA79855
- Mileage 52,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Full Leather Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
Matte Brushed Aluminum, Inlay
21inch 5 V-Spoke Star Wheels
Heated 3-Spoke Round Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2022 Audi Q5 Sportback 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 71,850 KM $41,998 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model X 100D 33,100 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
2023 Audi Q5 55 2.0T Tech e qtro 7sp S Tronic 26,300 KM $60,998 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$64,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2021 Audi S7