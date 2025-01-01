Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Audi S7

52,600 KM

Details Features

$64,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Audi S7

2.9T quattro Ultra Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle
12457618

2021 Audi S7

2.9T quattro Ultra Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,600KM
VIN WAUPFAF28MN079855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Arras Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA79855
  • Mileage 52,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Full Leather Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
Matte Brushed Aluminum, Inlay
21inch 5 V-Spoke Star Wheels
Heated 3-Spoke Round Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2022 Audi Q5 Sportback 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi Q5 Sportback 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 71,850 KM $41,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Tesla Model X 100D for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Tesla Model X 100D 33,100 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi Q5 55 2.0T Tech e qtro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi Q5 55 2.0T Tech e qtro 7sp S Tronic 26,300 KM $60,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Audi S7