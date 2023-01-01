$58,699+ tax & licensing
604-293-2834
2021 Audi SQ5
3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$58,699
- Listing ID: 10165707
- Stock #: 8UTNA66226
- VIN: WA1A4AFY2M2066226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quantum Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 38,550 KM
Vehicle Description
This sporty 2021 Audi SQ5 combines luxury, practicality, and sportiness into one. The perfect SUV for the family and at the same time retains fun with its upgraded engine and driving dynamics found only in the "S" variants. Fully equipped with a full-view backup camera, navigation, heated front seats, powered and heated side mirrors, rear climate control, a heated steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, a panoramic sunroof, and MUCH MORE. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
