2021 Audi SQ5

67,200 KM

Details Features

$46,688

+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

12276468

2021 Audi SQ5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,688

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,200KM
VIN WA1C4AFY6M2090764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA90764
  • Mileage 67,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Head up display
Red brake calipers
Black Optics Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Pack
Comfort Interior Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
21inch Wheels in 5-V-Spoke, Anthracite Black Design w/ 255/40 Performance Tires

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$46,688

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Audi SQ5