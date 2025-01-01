$46,688+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi SQ5
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,688
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,200KM
VIN WA1C4AFY6M2090764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA90764
- Mileage 67,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Head up display
Red brake calipers
Black Optics Package
Advanced Driver Assistance Pack
Comfort Interior Package
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
21inch Wheels in 5-V-Spoke, Anthracite Black Design w/ 255/40 Performance Tires
