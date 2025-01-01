$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Audi SQ5
3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
2021 Audi SQ5
3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,650KM
VIN WA1A4AFY2M2040144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA40144
- Mileage 65,650 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Red brake calipers
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Black Optics Package
21inch Wheels in 5-Twin Spoke V Design w/ 255/40 Performance Tires
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel (Removes Heating)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2022 Audi A5 Sportback 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 23,000 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
2023 Audi Q8 55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 51,000 KM $72,999 + tax & lic
2021 Audi Q5 45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 79,950 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2021 Audi SQ5