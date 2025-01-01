Menu
2021 Audi SQ5

65,650 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi SQ5

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

12422988

2021 Audi SQ5

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,650KM
VIN WA1A4AFY2M2040144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA40144
  • Mileage 65,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Red brake calipers
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Black Optics Package
21inch Wheels in 5-Twin Spoke V Design w/ 255/40 Performance Tires
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel (Removes Heating)

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 Audi SQ5