You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2021 Audi SQ5

30,300 KM

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi SQ5

Sportback 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

12703638

2021 Audi SQ5

Sportback 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,300KM
VIN WA114AFY9M2103109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quantum Grey
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA03109
  • Mileage 30,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Red brake calipers
TOP VIEW CAMERA
Black Optics Package
21inch Wheels in 5-Twin Spoke V Design w/ 255/40 Performance Tires
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel (Removes Heating)

2021 Audi SQ5