$75,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi SQ8
4.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$75,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,450KM
VIN WA1AWAF15MD040656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Arras Red w/ Grey Stitch
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA40656
- Mileage 59,450 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Black Optics Package
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)
Heated 3-Spoke Multi-Function Round Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shift
