$78,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Audi TT
RS 2.5T quattro 7sp S Tronic Coupe
2021 Audi TT
RS 2.5T quattro 7sp S Tronic Coupe
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$78,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,350KM
VIN WUAASAFV1M1901100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tango Red Met
- Interior Colour Black w/ Red Stitch
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA01100
- Mileage 28,350 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Audi Sport Package for TT RS
20inch 5-Arm Cutter Design Gloss Anthracite Black Wheels
OLED Taillights (Sold Order Only) (Offered Until 03.17.2021)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2021 Audi TT RS 2.5T quattro 7sp S Tronic Coupe 28,350 KM $78,999 + tax & lic
2023 Audi S5 Sportback 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 37,300 KM $56,999 + tax & lic
2022 Audi Q7 55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 71,100 KM $46,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$78,999
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2021 Audi TT