$59,850+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2021 Blue Bird 20 Passenger
Bus with Hydraulic Brakes
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$59,850
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10208322
- Stock #: BC0036132
- VIN: 1BAKBCEHXMF370663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # BC0036132
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Blue Bird 20 Passenger Bus with hydraulic Brakes. (20 passenger + 1 driver) automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Hendrickson air ride suspension. Wheelbase 16.5ft Certificate and Decal valid to January 2024 $59,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $60,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.