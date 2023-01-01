Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Blue Bird 20 Passenger

0 KM

Details Description Features

$59,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2021 Blue Bird 20 Passenger

2021 Blue Bird 20 Passenger

Bus with Hydraulic Brakes

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Blue Bird 20 Passenger

Bus with Hydraulic Brakes

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10208322
  2. 10208322
  3. 10208322
  4. 10208322
  5. 10208322
  6. 10208322
  7. 10208322
  8. 10208322
  9. 10208322
  10. 10208322
  11. 10208322
  12. 10208322
  13. 10208322
  14. 10208322
  15. 10208322
  16. 10208322
  17. 10208322
  18. 10208322
  19. 10208322
  20. 10208322
  21. 10208322
  22. 10208322
  23. 10208322
  24. 10208322
  25. 10208322
  26. 10208322
  27. 10208322
  28. 10208322
  29. 10208322
  30. 10208322
  31. 10208322
  32. 10208322
  33. 10208322
  34. 10208322
  35. 10208322
  36. 10208322
  37. 10208322
  38. 10208322
  39. 10208322
  40. 10208322
  41. 10208322
  42. 10208322
  43. 10208322
  44. 10208322
  45. 10208322
  46. 10208322
  47. 10208322
  48. 10208322
  49. 10208322
  50. 10208322
Contact Seller

$59,850

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10208322
  • Stock #: BC0036132
  • VIN: 1BAKBCEHXMF370663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0036132
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Blue Bird 20 Passenger Bus with hydraulic Brakes. (20 passenger + 1 driver) automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Hendrickson air ride suspension. Wheelbase 16.5ft Certificate and Decal valid to January 2024 $59,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $60,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Safety

Driver Airbag

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 34,498 KM
$23,500 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Econoline ...
 98,817 KM
$42,850 + tax & lic
2004 Ford F-650 16 F...
 0 KM
$37,510 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory