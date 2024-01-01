Menu
24,134 KM

$59,760

+ tax & licensing
Bus With Hydraulic Brakes Gas Engine

Bus With Hydraulic Brakes Gas Engine

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

24,134KM
Used
VIN 1BAKBCEH8MF370662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 24,134 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Blue Bird 20 Passenger Bus, 20 passengers plus driver, gasoline, V8 Gas engine, automatic, RWD, power mirrors, 12v outlet, fire extinguisher, 6 emergency exits, battery night switch, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. 6 brand new tires Certificate and Decal Valid to January 2024 $59,760.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,135.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

