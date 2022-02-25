2021 BMW X1

$44,499 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8427939

8427939 Stock #: P5515

P5515 VIN: WBXJG9C06M3M71173

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5515

Mileage 31,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.