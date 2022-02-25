Menu
2021 BMW X1

31,500 KM

Details Description

$44,499

+ tax & licensing
$44,499

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2021 BMW X1

2021 BMW X1

xDrive28i

2021 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$44,499

+ taxes & licensing

31,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8427939
  Stock #: P5515
  VIN: WBXJG9C06M3M71173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5515
  • Mileage 31,500 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! BMW Service Package until December 2024 or up to 80,000 KM. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

