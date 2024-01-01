Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 BMW X3

61,199 KM

Details Features

$34,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Watch This Vehicle

2021 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 10991216
  2. 10991216
  3. 10991216
  4. 10991216
  5. 10991216
  6. 10991216
  7. 10991216
  8. 10991216
  9. 10991216
  10. 10991216
  11. 10991216
  12. 10991216
  13. 10991216
  14. 10991216
  15. 10991216
  16. 10991216
  17. 10991216
  18. 10991216
  19. 10991216
  20. 10991216
  21. 10991216
  22. 10991216
Contact Seller

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
61,199KM
Used
VIN 5UXTY5C00M9G25919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61,199 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Alpine White

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2021 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Toyota Camry SE 56,928 KM $26,480 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 60,234 KM $30,980 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-3 GX FWD at for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Mazda CX-3 GX FWD at 25,614 KM $24,970 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

Contact Seller
2021 BMW X3