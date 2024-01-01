$34,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 BMW X3
xDrive30i
2021 BMW X3
xDrive30i
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$34,980
+ taxes & licensing
61,199KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5UXTY5C00M9G25919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 61,199 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Alpine White
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2021 Toyota Camry SE 56,928 KM $26,480 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 60,234 KM $30,980 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-3 GX FWD at 25,614 KM $24,970 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,980
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2021 BMW X3