2021 BMW X5

This is a local recent arrival that has been serviced since new! Features include a 3.0L 6-cylinder turbocharged engine combined with a mild electric hybrid system and mated to a 8-speed shiftable automatic transmission with BMWs xDrive AWD system, sport leatherette seats, 12-way power adjustable front seats, driver seat memory settings, driver seat power lumbar adjustment, front seat thigh extensions, multi-leveled heated front seats, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, driver attention alert, emergency braking preparation, emergency braking assist, TPMS system,LED daytime running lights, adaptive and self leveling headlights, 205-watt sound system with 10 speakers, wireless Android Auto/Apple Carplay, AUX/USB media input, 4-one touch windows, panoramic sunroof, heated mirrors, rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control, leather heated steering wheel, 19" alloy wheels and so much more! This BMW X5 xDrive40i has been fully inspected by our Certified Honda Technicians. At OpenRoad Honda, we provide a free carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail. All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a health and safety precaution to ensure the safe process of your pre-owned purchase. Call our sales team to book an appointment for a Private Viewing! Documentation Fee $495

65,861 KM

$46,980

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Used
VIN 5UXCR6C06M9G02101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 65,861 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a local recent arrival that has been serviced since new! Features include a 3.0L 6-cylinder turbocharged engine combined with a mild electric hybrid system and mated to a 8-speed shiftable automatic transmission with BMW's xDrive AWD system, sport leatherette seats, 12-way power adjustable front seats, driver seat memory settings, driver seat power lumbar adjustment, front seat thigh extensions, multi-leveled heated front seats, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, driver attention alert, emergency braking preparation, emergency braking assist, TPMS system,LED daytime running lights, adaptive and self leveling headlights, 205-watt sound system with 10 speakers, wireless Android Auto/Apple Carplay, AUX/USB media input, 4-one touch windows, panoramic sunroof, heated mirrors, rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control, leather heated steering wheel, 19" alloy wheels and so much more! This BMW X5 xDrive40i has been fully inspected by our Certified Honda Technicians. At OpenRoad Honda, we provide a free carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail. All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a health and safety precaution to ensure the safe process of your pre-owned purchase. Call our sales team to book an appointment for a Private Viewing! Documentation Fee $495

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

