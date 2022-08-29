Menu
2021 Cael 1T

0 KM

Details

$12,850

+ tax & licensing
$12,850

Mini Excavator

Mini Excavator

Used
  Listing ID: 9217192
  Stock #: BC0035293
  VIN: 21C042041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Cael 1T Mini Excavator, 13.5 horsepower, 420 CC 2 cylinder Gas engine, thumb on arm, clean up plow blade, yellow exterior, black interior, viny $12,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $13,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

