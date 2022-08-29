$12,850+ tax & licensing
2021 Cael 1T
Mini Excavator
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 9217192
- Stock #: BC0035293
- VIN: 21C042041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Cael 1T Mini Excavator, 13.5 horsepower, 420 CC 2 cylinder Gas engine, thumb on arm, clean up plow blade, yellow exterior, black interior, viny $12,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $13,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
