2021 Cael D902

0 KM

Details

$14,830

+ tax & licensing
$14,830

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2021 Cael D902

2021 Cael D902

Mini Excavator

2021 Cael D902

Mini Excavator

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$14,830

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 6787592
  • Stock #: BC0033627
  • VIN: SLP20114464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Cael R325bt Mini Excavator, 23 horsepower, 627 CC 2 cylinder Gas engine, thumb on arm, clean up plow blade, yellow exterior, black interior, vinyl. $14,830.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $15,180.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

