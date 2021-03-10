2021 Cael D902

+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Cael R325bt Mini Excavator, 23 horsepower, 627 CC 2 cylinder Gas engine, thumb on arm, clean up plow blade, yellow exterior, black interior, vinyl. $14,830.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $15,180.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3