Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Cael R308BLT

0 KM

Details Description

$10,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2021 Cael R308BLT

2021 Cael R308BLT

Mini Excavator

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Cael R308BLT

Mini Excavator

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 7969553
  2. 7969553
  3. 7969553
  4. 7969553
  5. 7969553
  6. 7969553
  7. 7969553
  8. 7969553
  9. 7969553
  10. 7969553
  11. 7969553
  12. 7969553
  13. 7969553
  14. 7969553
  15. 7969553
  16. 7969553
  17. 7969553
  18. 7969553
  19. 7969553
  20. 7969553
  21. 7969553
  22. 7969553
  23. 7969553
  24. 7969553
  25. 7969553
  26. 7969553
  27. 7969553
  28. 7969553
Contact Seller

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7969553
  • Stock #: BC0034439
  • VIN: SLP21056058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Stock # BC0034439
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Cael 1t Mini Excavator, 13.5 horsepower, 420 CC 2 cylinder Gas engine, thumb on arm, clean up plow blade, yellow exterior, black interior, viny $10,980.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $11,330.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2001 CATERPILLAR 345...
 0 KM
$68,580 + tax & lic
2012 International 4...
 113,198 KM
$39,640 + tax & lic
2014 John Deere 1545...
 0 KM
$17,840 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory