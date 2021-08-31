2021 Cael R308BLT

$10,980 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7969553

7969553 Stock #: BC0034439

BC0034439 VIN: SLP21056058

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Body Style Commercial

Stock # BC0034439

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.