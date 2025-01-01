Menu
2021 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Crew Cab 6ft Box 4WD, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, black interior, cloth. Heated steering wheel, navigation, backup camera, heated seats, lane keep assist, downhill cruise control, parking sensors, wireless charger, trailer brake controller. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $49,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

56,746 KM

$49,830

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 Crew Cab 6ft Box 4WD

12576326

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 Crew Cab 6ft Box 4WD

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$49,830

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,746KM
VIN 1GCGTDEN4M1295556

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,746 KM

2021 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Crew Cab 6ft Box 4WD, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, black interior, cloth. Heated steering wheel, navigation, backup camera, heated seats, lane keep assist, downhill cruise control, parking sensors, wireless charger, trailer brake controller. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $49,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$49,830

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2021 Chevrolet Colorado