17,800 KM

Extended 12-Passenger Van – 4.3L V6

13172558

Extended 12-Passenger Van – 4.3L V6

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
17,800KM
VIN 1GAZGNFP3M1266545

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 17,800 KM

2021 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 Extended Passenger Van with seating for up to 12 including the driver. Powered by a 4.3L V6 engine and rear-wheel drive, this full-size van includes cruise control, 4-Wheel ABS, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, and a leather interior. A dependable option for shuttle services, group transport, or commercial use. Finished in white with a grey interior. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $53,780.00 plus $375 processing fee, $54,155.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

