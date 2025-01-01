Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck Regular Cab Long Box 2WD, 4.3L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Backup Camera, Bluetooth.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

106,729 KM

$27,780

+ taxes & licensing
12616908

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
106,729KM
VIN 3GCNWAEH1MG167493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 106,729 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck Regular Cab Long Box 2WD, 4.3L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Backup Camera, Bluetooth. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $27,780.00 plus $375 processing fee, $28,155.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500