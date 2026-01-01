$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
CUSTOM 4WD | 2.7L TURBO ENG/TRACTION CTRL/REAR CAM
Location
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SATIN STEEL;JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 73,949 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER
Powerful, capable, and built to perform, this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4WD is ready for work and weekend adventures alike. Its 2.7L Turbo engine delivers confident performance, while the Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance makes towing effortless. Enjoy 6-passenger seating, remote start, and a rear vision camera for everyday convenience. Advanced safety features like StabiliTrak, low-speed forward auto braking, and TPMS with tire fill alert add peace of mind.
Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!
