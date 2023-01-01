$40,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
778-893-8434
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4x4
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,990
- Listing ID: 10092561
- Stock #: B38712
- VIN: 3FMCR9B67MRB38712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend
1.5L EcoBoost
8-speed Auto Transmission
Keyless Entry
Remote Start
Auto Start/Stop
Lane Keeping System
Navigation
Power Seats
Heated Front Seats
Heated Mirrors
Privacy Glass, Rear
Windshield Wiper De-Icer
Roof Rails
Latch Child Restraint System
Safety Canopy
Perimeter Alarm
Buying your next vehicle made easy.
Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years.
We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.
Financing and leasing options are available OAC.
Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!
Please contact us for complete details.
Documentation fee $395.00.
Dealer #8902
Vehicle Features
