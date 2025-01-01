Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 Ford E-450 Super Duty cube van powered by a 7.3L V8 gas engine with rear-wheel drive and automatic transmission. Outfitted with a 16-foot cargo box and rear loading ramp for easy access. Interior features include air conditioning, USB and Type-C inputs, 12V power, AM/FM radio, and cup holders. White exterior with grey cloth interior. Ideal for delivery, moving, or commercial transport. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $43,770.00 plus $375 processing fee, $44,145.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2021 Ford E450

94,848 KM

Details Description Features

$43,770

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford E450

Super Duty 16-Foot Cube Van with Loading Ramp

Watch This Vehicle
13079926

2021 Ford E450

Super Duty 16-Foot Cube Van with Loading Ramp

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 13079926
  2. 13079926
  3. 13079926
  4. 13079926
  5. 13079926
  6. 13079926
  7. 13079926
  8. 13079926
  9. 13079926
  10. 13079926
  11. 13079926
  12. 13079926
  13. 13079926
  14. 13079926
  15. 13079926
  16. 13079926
  17. 13079926
  18. 13079926
  19. 13079926
  20. 13079926
  21. 13079926
  22. 13079926
  23. 13079926
  24. 13079926
  25. 13079926
  26. 13079926
  27. 13079926
  28. 13079926
  29. 13079926
  30. 13079926
  31. 13079926
  32. 13079926
  33. 13079926
  34. 13079926
  35. 13079926
  36. 13079926
  37. 13079926
  38. 13079926
  39. 13079926
  40. 13079926
  41. 13079926
  42. 13079926
  43. 13079926
  44. 13079926
  45. 13079926
  46. 13079926
  47. 13079926
  48. 13079926
  49. 13079926
  50. 13079926
  51. 13079926
  52. 13079926
  53. 13079926
  54. 13079926
  55. 13079926
  56. 13079926
  57. 13079926
Contact Seller

$43,770

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,848KM
VIN 1FDXE4FN8MDC07403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 94,848 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford E-450 Super Duty cube van powered by a 7.3L V8 gas engine with rear-wheel drive and automatic transmission. Outfitted with a 16-foot cargo box and rear loading ramp for easy access. Interior features include air conditioning, USB and Type-C inputs, 12V power, AM/FM radio, and cup holders. White exterior with grey cloth interior. Ideal for delivery, moving, or commercial transport. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $43,770.00 plus $375 processing fee, $44,145.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2021 Ford E450 Super Duty 16-Foot Cube Van with Loading Ramp for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Ford E450 Super Duty 16-Foot Cube Van with Loading Ramp 94,848 KM $43,770 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-550 4x4 Flat Deck Plow Truck with Swenson Sander for sale in Burnaby, BC
2011 Ford F-550 4x4 Flat Deck Plow Truck with Swenson Sander 76,509 KM $48,830 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Autocar Xpert Elgin Crosswind Street Sweeper with Dual Controls for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 Autocar Xpert Elgin Crosswind Street Sweeper with Dual Controls 0 $59,680 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,770

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2021 Ford E450