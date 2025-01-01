Menu
2021 Ford Econoline E-450 16 Foot Reefer Cube Van Box Truck with Power Tailgate, 7.3LV8, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $77,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $78,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply).

2021 Ford Econoline

28,225 KM

$77,880

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Econoline

E-450 16 Foot Reefer Cube Van Box Truck with Power Tailgate

12564053

2021 Ford Econoline

E-450 16 Foot Reefer Cube Van Box Truck with Power Tailgate

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$77,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,225KM
VIN 1FDWE4FKXMDC03323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 28,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Cover

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$77,880

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2021 Ford Econoline