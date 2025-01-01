Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 Ford Econoline E-450 Super Duty 16-foot cube van with ramp, 7.3L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Box dimensions: 16 L x 8 W x 68 H. Transport dimensions: 255 L x 85 W x 10 H. Certification and decal valid until May 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $53,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $54,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2021 Ford Econoline

60,290 KM

Details Description

$53,830

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Econoline

E-450 Super Duty 16-Foot Cube Van with Ramp

Watch This Vehicle
12628269

2021 Ford Econoline

E-450 Super Duty 16-Foot Cube Van with Ramp

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12628269
  2. 12628269
  3. 12628269
  4. 12628269
  5. 12628269
  6. 12628269
  7. 12628269
  8. 12628269
  9. 12628269
  10. 12628269
  11. 12628269
  12. 12628269
  13. 12628269
  14. 12628269
  15. 12628269
  16. 12628269
  17. 12628269
  18. 12628269
  19. 12628269
  20. 12628269
  21. 12628269
  22. 12628269
  23. 12628269
  24. 12628269
  25. 12628269
  26. 12628269
  27. 12628269
  28. 12628269
  29. 12628269
  30. 12628269
  31. 12628269
  32. 12628269
  33. 12628269
  34. 12628269
  35. 12628269
  36. 12628269
  37. 12628269
  38. 12628269
  39. 12628269
  40. 12628269
  41. 12628269
  42. 12628269
  43. 12628269
  44. 12628269
  45. 12628269
  46. 12628269
  47. 12628269
  48. 12628269
  49. 12628269
  50. 12628269
  51. 12628269
  52. 12628269
  53. 12628269
  54. 12628269
  55. 12628269
  56. 12628269
Contact Seller

$53,830

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,290KM
VIN 1FDXE4FN4MDC02280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 60,290 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford Econoline E-450 Super Duty 16-foot cube van with ramp, 7.3L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Box dimensions: 16' L x 8' W x 6'8" H. Transport dimensions: 25'5" L x 8'5" W x 10' H. Certification and decal valid until May 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $53,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $54,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2015 Ford F-550 Service Truck Crew Cab Dually Diesel 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Ford F-550 Service Truck Crew Cab Dually Diesel 4WD 268,634 KM $18,960 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mitsubishi Fuso FE160 14-Foot Flatdeck Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Mitsubishi Fuso FE160 14-Foot Flatdeck Diesel 136,466 KM $38,530 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Econoline E-450 Super Duty 16-Foot Cube Van with Ramp for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Ford Econoline E-450 Super Duty 16-Foot Cube Van with Ramp 60,290 KM $53,830 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,830

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2021 Ford Econoline