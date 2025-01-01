Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 Ford Econoline E450 23-Passenger Bus, 7.3L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. 23 Passenger including driver. Certification and decal until January 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $128,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $128,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2021 Ford Econoline

71,837 KM

Details Description Features

$128,530

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Econoline

E450 23-Passenger Bus

Watch This Vehicle
12851984

2021 Ford Econoline

E450 23-Passenger Bus

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12851984
  2. 12851984
  3. 12851984
  4. 12851984
  5. 12851984
  6. 12851984
  7. 12851984
  8. 12851984
  9. 12851984
  10. 12851984
  11. 12851984
  12. 12851984
  13. 12851984
  14. 12851984
  15. 12851984
  16. 12851984
  17. 12851984
  18. 12851984
  19. 12851984
  20. 12851984
  21. 12851984
  22. 12851984
  23. 12851984
  24. 12851984
  25. 12851984
  26. 12851984
  27. 12851984
  28. 12851984
  29. 12851984
  30. 12851984
  31. 12851984
  32. 12851984
  33. 12851984
  34. 12851984
  35. 12851984
  36. 12851984
  37. 12851984
  38. 12851984
  39. 12851984
  40. 12851984
  41. 12851984
  42. 12851984
  43. 12851984
  44. 12851984
  45. 12851984
  46. 12851984
  47. 12851984
  48. 12851984
  49. 12851984
  50. 12851984
  51. 12851984
  52. 12851984
  53. 12851984
  54. 12851984
  55. 12851984
  56. 12851984
  57. 12851984
  58. 12851984
  59. 12851984
  60. 12851984
  61. 12851984
  62. 12851984
  63. 12851984
  64. 12851984
  65. 12851984
  66. 12851984
  67. 12851984
  68. 12851984
  69. 12851984
  70. 12851984
  71. 12851984
  72. 12851984
  73. 12851984
Contact Seller

$128,530

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,837KM
VIN 1FDFE4FN5MDC07466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 71,837 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford Econoline E450 23-Passenger Bus, 7.3L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. 23 Passenger including driver. Certification and decal until January 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $128,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $128,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WORK TRUCK 2WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WORK TRUCK 2WD 119,247 KM $13,360 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hino 338 Cube Van 26 foot Box Power Tailgate Diesel Air Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Hino 338 Cube Van 26 foot Box Power Tailgate Diesel Air Brakes 313,174 KM $48,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Freightliner M2106 26 foot Cube Van Diesel Power Tailgate Air Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Freightliner M2106 26 foot Cube Van Diesel Power Tailgate Air Brakes 331,757 KM $38,000 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$128,530

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2021 Ford Econoline