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This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab is powered by a 5.0L V8 producing approximately 400 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Configured with a 6.5-foot bed, this pickup offers a practical combination of capability and everyday usability. It features Fords SYNC 4 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0 driver assistance technology that includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping system, and a backup camera. Additional equipment includes 4-wheel ABS, power windows, and a functional four-door SuperCab layout. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, this truck offers a capable and modern setup suited for work or daily driving. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $39,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2021 Ford F-150

119,595 KM

Details Description Features

$39,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 4x4 5.0L V8

Watch This Vehicle
14032980

2021 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 4x4 5.0L V8

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$39,890

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
119,595KM
VIN 1FTFX1E57MKD27778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,595 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab is powered by a 5.0L V8 producing approximately 400 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Configured with a 6.5-foot bed, this pickup offers a practical combination of capability and everyday usability.

It features Fords SYNC 4 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0 driver assistance technology that includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping system, and a backup camera. Additional equipment includes 4-wheel ABS, power windows, and a functional four-door SuperCab layout. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, this truck offers a capable and modern setup suited for work or daily driving. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $39,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$39,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2021 Ford F-150