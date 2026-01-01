$39,890+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCab 4x4 5.0L V8
2021 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCab 4x4 5.0L V8
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$39,890
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,595 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab is powered by a 5.0L V8 producing approximately 400 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Configured with a 6.5-foot bed, this pickup offers a practical combination of capability and everyday usability.
It features Fords SYNC 4 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0 driver assistance technology that includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping system, and a backup camera. Additional equipment includes 4-wheel ABS, power windows, and a functional four-door SuperCab layout. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, this truck offers a capable and modern setup suited for work or daily driving. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $39,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $40,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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