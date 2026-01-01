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This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4x4 is powered by a 3.3L PFDI V6 producing approximately 290 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Configured with a 5.5-foot pickup bed, this truck offers a practical combination of passenger space, hauling capability, and everyday usability. Additional equipment includes SYNC 4 infotainment with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, AM/FM radio, cruise control, air conditioning and heat, automatic start-stop, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Safety and driver-assistance features include Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0 with pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and BLIS blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this F-150 offers a modern and well-equipped full-size pickup setup suited for work or everyday driving. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $28,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2021 Ford F-150

162,804 KM

Details Description Features

$28,850

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 SuperCrew 5.5 Foot Bed Pickup

Watch This Vehicle
14083602

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 SuperCrew 5.5 Foot Bed Pickup

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$28,850

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
162,804KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB7MFB89270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,804 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4x4 is powered by a 3.3L PFDI V6 producing approximately 290 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Configured with a 5.5-foot pickup bed, this truck offers a practical combination of passenger space, hauling capability, and everyday usability.

Additional equipment includes SYNC 4 infotainment with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, AM/FM radio, cruise control, air conditioning and heat, automatic start-stop, and power windows, power door locks, and power mirrors. Safety and driver-assistance features include Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0 with pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and BLIS blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this F-150 offers a modern and well-equipped full-size pickup setup suited for work or everyday driving. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $28,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-XXXX

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604-522-7376

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$28,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2021 Ford F-150