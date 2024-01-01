Menu
2021 Ford F-350 SD Crew Cab 4WD, Long Box 6.2L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $49,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2021 Ford F-350

52,734 KM

$49,850

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-350

SD Crew Cab 4WD Long Box

2021 Ford F-350

SD Crew Cab 4WD Long Box

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$49,850

+ taxes & licensing

52,734KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3B62MEC44505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,734 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
SPLASH GUARDS

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$49,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2021 Ford F-350