2021 Ford F-350 SD Limited Dually Diesel Long Box 4X4, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, tan interior, leather. Power seats, Bluetooth, power adjustable foot pedals, navigation, heated and vented seats, tow hitch receiver. Bed measurements: 82 L x 57 W x 110 H. Overall vehicle measurements: 250 L x 105 W x 80 H.

2021 Ford F-350

127,256 KM

$89,850

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-350

SD Limited Dually Diesel Long Box 4X4

12953238

2021 Ford F-350

SD Limited Dually Diesel Long Box 4X4

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$89,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,256KM
VIN 1FT8W3DT5MED74474

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,256 KM

2021 Ford F-350 SD Limited Dually Diesel Long Box 4X4, 6.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, tan interior, leather. Power seats, Bluetooth, power adjustable foot pedals, navigation, heated and vented seats, tow hitch receiver. Bed measurements: 8'2" L x 5'7" W x 1'10" H. Overall vehicle measurements: 250" L x 105" W x 80" H. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $89,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $90,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$89,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2021 Ford F-350