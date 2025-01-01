Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 Ford F-350 SD XLT 4X4 8-Foot Flat Deck Truck, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Backup camera, tow hitch receiver. Deck measurements: 8 L x 66 W. Overall vehicle measurements: 215 L x 7 W x 74 H. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $36,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $36,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2021 Ford F-350

169,880 KM

Details Description Features

$36,530

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-350

SD XLT 4X4 8-Foot Flat Deck Truck

Watch This Vehicle
12953244

2021 Ford F-350

SD XLT 4X4 8-Foot Flat Deck Truck

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12953244
  2. 12953244
  3. 12953244
  4. 12953244
  5. 12953244
  6. 12953244
  7. 12953244
  8. 12953244
  9. 12953244
  10. 12953244
  11. 12953244
  12. 12953244
  13. 12953244
  14. 12953244
  15. 12953244
  16. 12953244
  17. 12953244
  18. 12953244
  19. 12953244
  20. 12953244
  21. 12953244
  22. 12953244
  23. 12953244
  24. 12953244
  25. 12953244
  26. 12953244
  27. 12953244
  28. 12953244
  29. 12953244
  30. 12953244
  31. 12953244
  32. 12953244
  33. 12953244
  34. 12953244
  35. 12953244
  36. 12953244
  37. 12953244
  38. 12953244
  39. 12953244
  40. 12953244
  41. 12953244
  42. 12953244
  43. 12953244
  44. 12953244
  45. 12953244
  46. 12953244
  47. 12953244
  48. 12953244
  49. 12953244
  50. 12953244
  51. 12953244
  52. 12953244
  53. 12953244
  54. 12953244
  55. 12953244
  56. 12953244
  57. 12953244
  58. 12953244
  59. 12953244
  60. 12953244
  61. 12953244
  62. 12953244
  63. 12953244
  64. 12953244
Contact Seller

$36,530

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,880KM
VIN 1FD7X3B63MED82834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,880 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford F-350 SD XLT 4X4 8-Foot Flat Deck Truck, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Backup camera, tow hitch receiver. Deck measurements: 8' L x 6'6" W. Overall vehicle measurements: 21'5" L x 7' W x 7'4" H. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $36,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $36,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2025 AGT Industrial SDA-140T(Z) Mini Track Front end Loader Skid Steer (New) for sale in Burnaby, BC
2025 AGT Industrial SDA-140T(Z) Mini Track Front end Loader Skid Steer (New) 0 $6,950 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford F-550 Regular Cab Super Duty Dually Diesel 4X4 Service Truck with Altec Bucket Truck for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Ford F-550 Regular Cab Super Duty Dually Diesel 4X4 Service Truck with Altec Bucket Truck 0 $22,820 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Freightliner B2 48 Passenger School Bus Diesel Engine Air Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2007 Freightliner B2 48 Passenger School Bus Diesel Engine Air Brakes 349,805 KM $12,810 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,530

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2021 Ford F-350